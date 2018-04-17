BASEBALL: UCA’s Gray honored; Stroder pitches SAU past Harding

UCA’s Gray honored

University of Central Arkansas senior Tyler Gray earned his second Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week award, the league announced Monday.

Gray, a former Fort Smith Southside standout, tossed a three-hit, complete game shutout against Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, striking out 12 and walking one in a 3-0 victory at Bear Stadium in Conway.

This season, Gray is second in the Southland in strikeouts with 81, ERA (2.15) and is third in innings pitched (62 2/3) with opponents hitting .202 against him.

Stroder pitches SAU past Harding

Senior Jacob Stroder went the distance Monday afternoon for the first time in his Southern Arkansas University career and limited Harding University to just five hits and a walk as the Muleriders salvaged the series with a 7-1 victory in the series finale in Searcy.

Stroder improved to 7-2 and the Muleriders moved to 26-13 overall with an 18-9 mark in Great American Conference play. SAU is tied for third in the league standings with Arkansas Tech with six more conference games left.

Seven of the nine Muleriders in the starting lineup collected at least one hit with seniors Jake Tisevich and Jacob Richardson each producing a 2-for-5 effort, while junior Dakota Wright went 2-for-4 and tied the game in the fifth inning.