Home / Latest News /
Style: Cooking for one
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
The average recipe makes four to six servings, which is great if you’re of the ilk that likes to cook once and eat for a week.
But sometimes you just. Don’t. Want. Leftovers.
Sometimes, you truly want to cook just one meal for just one person: you. And cereal doesn’t count.
Food writer Daniel Neman decided to explore four takes on cooking for one: ground beef, pork, salmon (for when you’re feeling a little fancy) and vegetarian.
For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Cooking for one
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.