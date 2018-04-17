Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 11:59 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Style: Cooking for one

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.

The average recipe makes four to six servings, which is great if you’re of the ilk that likes to cook once and eat for a week.

But sometimes you just. Don’t. Want. Leftovers.

Sometimes, you truly want to cook just one meal for just one person: you. And cereal doesn’t count.

Food writer Daniel Neman decided to explore four takes on cooking for one: ground beef, pork, salmon (for when you’re feeling a little fancy) and vegetarian.

For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Cooking for one

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online