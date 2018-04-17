Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 12:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Supreme Court says Sotomayor breaks shoulder in fall at home

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.

file-in-this-sept-21-2017-file-photo-supreme-court-justice-sonia-sotomayor-speaks-the-newseum-in-washington-ap-photocarolyn-kaster-file

PHOTO BY AP

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks the Newseum in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Sonia Sotomayor broke her left shoulder in a fall at her Washington home.

The court says the 63-year-old Sotomayor will wear a sling for several weeks and undergo physical therapy. She is not expected to miss any time on the bench. The justices are hearing arguments this week and next.

The court says the fall occurred Monday morning and that a doctor confirmed the break in the afternoon. Sotomayor was in court Monday and did not appear to be in pain.

In January, emergency medical personnel treated her at home for symptoms of low blood sugar. Sotomayor is diabetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Supreme Court says Sotomayor breaks shoulder in fall at home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online