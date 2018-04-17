UALR men's basketball coach names first assistant

University of Arkansas at Little Rock head men's basketball coach Darrell Walker announced Tuesday that his first addition to his coaching staff is Alfred Jordan, who was an assistant coach with Walker at Clark Atlanta University the previous two seasons.

Jordan, a native of New York City, was the recruiting coordinator at Clark Atlanta, which went 45-18 with consecutive NCAA Division II tournament appearances under Walker.

"Alfred helped me build the program at Clark Atlanta and was a great asset to me during my time there," Walker said in a statement. "He has been very loyal to me and is an excellent recruiter. I'm excited to have him help me build our program in Little Rock."

When Walker was hired at Clark Atlanta in 2016, he retained Jordan, who had been with the Panthers program for six seasons after playing for the team from 2006-2009.