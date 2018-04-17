FOOTBALL

Irving returning to Dallas

Defensive end David Irving is returning to the Dallas Cowboys after signing a $2.9 million, one-year offer as a restricted free agent. The Cowboys could have matched any offer for Irving after giving him a second-round tender. Irving reported for the start of offseason workouts Monday and signed the contract. Irving was suspended the first four games last season for violating the NFL’s ban on performance enhancers and missed the last four with a concussion. In between, he had seven sacks in eight games, second on the team behind Pro Bowl selection DeMarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys signed Irving off Kansas City’s practice squad in 2015. The 24-year-old has 11 sacks over three seasons in Dallas.

Escobar signs with Miami

Tight end Gavin Escobar has signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fifth team in a six-year NFL career. Escobar has played in 64 games, with 7 starts, and has 30 career receptions. He played in two games last year for Baltimore, and has also spent time with Dallas, Kansas City and the Cleveland Browns, who cut him last week. He was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2013.

Seattle’s Davis re-signs

The Seattle Seahawks have brought back another arm for the beginning of their offseason program, re-signing quarterback Austin Davis. The Seahawks also signed free agent linebacker Paul Dawson, while exclusive rights free agents center Joey Hunt, defensive end Branden Jackson and long snapper Tyler Ott signed their tenders. Seattle made the moves at the beginning of its offseason workout program Monday. Davis will enter his second season as a presumptive backup to Russell Wilson. Davis was a one-time starter with the Rams. He appeared in three games with Seattle last season, but did not throw a pass. He hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2015.

BASKETBALL

Duke star entering draft

Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr. is leaving for the NBA Draft after one season in college. Carter announced his decision Monday through the school, and team spokesman Mike De-George said Carter plans to hire an agent. Carter averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and a team-best 2.05 blocks as part of a one-two punch in the low post with fellow freshman Marvin Bagley III. Carter becomes the fourth member of Duke’s freshman class to turn pro this offseason, joining Gary Trent Jr., Trevon Duval and Bagley. He becomes the 16th one-and-done in program history. His decision means the Blue Devils must replace the entire starting five from their regional final loss to Kansas.

Former Lady Vol dies

Daedra Charles-Furlow, a Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer who played on Tennessee’s 1989 and 1991 national championship teams, has died. She was 49. Lisa Croff, spokesman for the Wayne County (Mich.) morgue, confirmed Monday that Charles-Furlow died Saturday in Wayne County. Tennessee Coach Holly Warlick said in a statement that “my heart is broken from the loss of one of the greatest players to play at Tennessee.” Charles-Furlow was known as Daedra Charles when she played for Tennessee from 1988-91.

Virginia hires Thompson

Virginia has hired former WNBA star Tina Thompson to coach its women’s basketball team. The 43-year-old Thompson has never been a head coach before, but she brings quite a resume to Virginia. She is the career scoring leader in the WNBA, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a four-time WNBA champion.

Hall of Famer Greer dies at 81

Hal Greer, the Hall of Fame guard with the dazzling jump shot who helped take the Philadelphia 76ers to the 1967 NBA championship, died Saturday night in Arizona. He was 81.

The 76ers announced his death on the team’s website but did not specify the cause or say where in Arizona he died.

A consistently prolific scorer, Greer was one of the most brilliant pro guards of the 1960s, together with Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Sam Jones. But he was always low key.

Greer was a slightly built 6 feet 2 inches. He wasn’t a leaper, he had no special flash, and he seldom showed emotion on the court.

“I never said anything that made headlines,” he told Basketball Digest in 1980. “Nothing colorful.”

“We called Greer ‘Bulldog’ because he had that kind of expression on his face, and it never changed,” his former teammate Al Bianchi told Terry Pluto in the oral history Tall Tales.

But in his 15 NBA seasons, with the Syracuse Nationals and their successor franchise, the 76ers, Greer turned in an outstanding game just about every night.

Earl Monroe, who faced Greer while playing for the Baltimore Bullets and the Knicks, recalled how Greer would pile up points in an unspectacular but devastating way.

“He would have 25 or 30 points on you, and you’d be wondering what he did to get all those points,” Monroe wrote in Earl the Pearl. “Every night, steady. You knew he would be going to pull up and shoot the jumper, but you were never ready for it.”

Averaging more than 20 points a game in eight seasons, Greer was an NBA All-Star from 1961 to 1970, and he was named to the all-league second team seven times.

He was voted most valuable player of the 1968 All-Star Game, scoring a record 19 points in a single quarter. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982 and named to the NBA’s 50th anniversary team in 1996.

Greer averaged 22.1 points a game on the 76ers’ 1967 championship squad, playing alongside Wilt Chamberlain at center, Chet Walker, Luke Jackson and Billy Cunningham at forward, and Larry Costello and Wally Jones in the backcourt.