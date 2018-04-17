Woman shot at in act of 'road rage' while driving around North Little Rock, police say

Police say two women were shot at in an act of road rage while traveling in North Little Rock on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., an officer was called in reference to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of the Taco Bell at 3900 McCain Blvd., according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 27-year-old victim said she had just left Kroger and was driving east on McCain Boulevard with a 25-year-old passenger when she noticed a vehicle following close behind.

The woman then pumped her brakes in an effort to get the vehicle to back off, at which point its driver pointed a black handgun at her from a window, the report states.

Authorities said the assailant fired two shots into the air and "began to twirl or shake the handgun" in the victims' direction.

According to the report, the 27-year-old Jacksonville resdient said the driver sped up and jumped in front of her near Taco Bell on McCain Boulevard and eventually took the U.S. 67/167 exit toward Little Rock.

The women described the shooter as a black man in his 30s who had shoulder-length dreadlocks. he was reportedly traveling in a white 2007 Hyundai Sonata.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.