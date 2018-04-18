29-year-old officer identified as shooter of Little Rock woman, 20

Police on Tuesday identified the Little Rock officer who shot and wounded a 20-year-old woman armed with a knife at an apartment complex early Friday.

A Little Rock police news release says officer Quintin Falls, 29, wounded Lexi Shockey at the Tanglewood Apartments, 7575 Cantrell Road. Falls has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. Shockey faces one count of aggravated assault and was booked into the Pulaski County jail later that Friday, records show.

A police report said Shockey's girlfriend had called 911 early Friday because Shockey was acting suicidal.

Police went to the apartment and spoke with Shockey through the door for a few minutes before she opened the door, the release says. She then handed over the knife and an airsoft-type pistol, authorities said.

Falls continued to talk with Shockey and tried to calm her down, according to the release, but she "became agitated again and grabbed a second knife from a table inside the apartment."

Falls grabbed her arm and tried to disarm her, but she "was able to pull away from Officer Falls and then swung the knife at him," according to the release.

The release said Falls pushed away from her, drew his weapon and fired one time at her.

Another officer fired a Taser about the same time Falls fired at the woman, police said.

Metro on 04/18/2018