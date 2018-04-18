3 men killed, teen hurt in overnight blaze at North Little Rock home, fire official says

Three men died and a teenager was hurt in an overnight house fire in North Little Rock, a fire official said.

The North Little Rock Fire Department responded shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday to 5624 Alta Vista Drive, Fire Marshal Chief John Pflasterer said.

Pflasterer said three men died in the home and a 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital. The teen’s exact condition was not immediately clear.

Pflasterer said crews, including the Pulaski County coroner, remained on scene around 7:25 a.m. investigating the fire. The home was described as a “complete loss.”

