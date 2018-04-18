Baseball: Har-Ber takes over first place in 7A-West

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber is alone now atop the 7A-West Conference standings.

The Wildcats grabbed an early seven-run lead and defeated Fayetteville 8-2 in 7A-West action Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark.

Kirby Jenkins had a two-run triple in the third inning for Har-Ber (21-2, 9-1 7A-West), which took over first place in the conference after Rogers High lost 7-6 to Bentonville High on Tuesday.

Har-Ber's victory followed a 9-0 shutout over Fayetteville on Monday. Blake Benson pitched into the seventh inning Tuesday after Blake Adams threw a four-hit shutout against the Bulldogs.

Har-Ber collected 12 hits and the Wildcats did not make an error behind Benson and reliever Treshon Pascal. Second baseman Blaze Brothers had three hits, stole two bases, and was the middleman in two, crisp double plays with shortstop Mac McCroskey.

"We're excited about our middle infield," Har-Ber coach Ron Bradley said. "They've been solid all year. Our center fielder is tough, our catcher is good, and we're really good up the middle, which is the nucleus of our ballclub."

Jackson Down had a double and run-scoring triple to lead Fayetteville (12-9-1, 5-5), which scored its only two runs in the fourth inning. Har-Ber then added a run-scoring double by Lucas McCain in the fifth inning.

Har-Ber sent nine batters to the plate and scored six runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead. Brothers and McCroskey hit consecutive singles following a leadoff walk from Davenport to begin the inning. Jake Williams followed with a single and another runner reached on a botched force play at second base. Both players then scored on a triple by Jenkins that bounced against the fence in left-center field.

"It was good to see Jenkins come through," Bradley said. "He's kind of been a hard-luck hitter all year, but the last few games he's been swinging it really well."

Bentonville 7, Rogers High 6

Payton Allen's run-scoring double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning snapped a 6-6 tie and lifted the Tigers to the key 7A-West Conference win Tuesday at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Rogers (16-5, 8-2 7A-West) tied the game in the top of the sixth, scoring two runs without getting a hit. But Bentonville's Harrison Campbell drew a lead-off walk in the seventh, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nathan Lyons and scored the game-winner on Allen's double.

Devin Hearn picked up the win for Bentonville (10-8, 4-4), pitching two innings and allowing two unearned runs. Campbell hit a solo home run, while Lyons, Ryan Kneeshaw and Keegan Allen had two hits each.

No Rogers player had more than one hit. Colin McWhorter, Sal Jacobo and Jay Watson each drove in a run for the Mounties.

Bentonville West 13, Rogers Heritage 3

West erased an early 2-1 deficit with 11 unanswered runs as the Wolverines completed a sweep of Heritage with a win at Veterans Park.

Dylan Carter's two-run double highlighted a six-run second inning for West (14-8, 4-6), and he added an RBI single as part of a four-run third that gave the Wolverines an 11-2 cushion.

Jason Gloeckler had three hits and accounted for three of West's nine stolen bases, while Seth Schonauer drove in four runs without a hit, using a sacrifice fly, two sacrifice bunts and a hard ground ball that was mishandled.

A trio of Wolverine pitchers held Heritage to three hits, with Carter Bourg pitching three innings for the win.

Van Buren 10, Springdale High 0

The Pointers scored seven runs in the fifth inning, and two pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Van Buren swept the Bulldogs.

Landry Wilkerson was 3-for-4 with a double for Van Buren. Trevor Johnson and Evan Jones had two hits each.

Wilkerson went five innings to earn the win and Jones pitched the final inning.

Austin Wages had a double for Springdale.

