BASEBALL: Wichita State starts fast, routs UCA; UAPB rips Stephen F. Austin

Wichita State starts fast, routs UCA

No. 24 Wichita State scored four runs in the first inning in defeating the University of Central Arkansas 8-2 on Tuesday night at Eck Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Gunar Troutwine singled up the middle to score Luke Ritter. Noah Croft singled to center to score Troutwine and Alec Bohm and Josh Debacker singled to center to Greyson Jenista.

The Shockers added two runs in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth.

UCA (22-14) scored in the fifth when Tyler Smith reached on a fielder’s choice which scored T.J. Black. The Bears added one in the ninth when Dusty Wright singled in William Hancock.

Preston Snavely (2-1) allowed 1 run on 1 hit in 5 innings for the Shockers (25-9). Gavin Stone (1-2) allowed 4 runs on 5 hits in 1/3 innings in taking the loss.

UAPB rips Stephen F. Austin

Five players had two hits as the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished with 14 for the game in an 11-6 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Jarficur Parker went 2 for 4, scored 2 runs and had 2 RBI. Sergio Esparza went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI. JP Soriano went 2 for 5 and scored 1 run. Ryan Mallison went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs and Austin Toth went 2 for 4 and scored 1 run for the Golden Lions (13-16).

UAPB scored three runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Cody Holmes (1-0) allowed 4 runs on 6 hits in 5 innings to get the victory.

Jared Martin led Stephen F. Austin (13-23) by going 2 for 5 and scoring 2 runs.