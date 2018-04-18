Brown's 30 puts Boston up 2-0

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics knew they'd need their younger players to step up this postseason with Kyrie Irving sidelined for the postseason.

They have, and it's added up to 2-0 lead in Boston's first-round matchup with Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown had a playoff career-high 30 points and the Celtics pulled away into second half to earn a 120-106 victory over the Bucks on Tuesday night.

Terry Rozier added 23 points. Game 3 is Friday in Milwaukee.The Celtics led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter as their ball movement overwhelmed the Bucks.

Brown, who is in his second year, said right now the Celtics are feeling "confident as ever."

"People have been writing us off all year. And we just keep proving people wrong. So that's what we're gonna do," he said.

Milwaukee got as close as 107-97 with 4:13 to play. But the Celtics responded with an 11-2 run, capped by a banked in three-pointer by Brown to push their lead back up to 118-99.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Khris Middleton added 25 points.

"I think as a team we didn't show up tonight," Antetokounmpo said.

Turnovers were an issue for the second consecutive game for Milwaukee. The Bucks finished with 15, leading to 21 Boston points. They also shot just 41 percent from the free-throw line (7 of 17).

"They were just the more desperate team tonight again," Middleton said. "We started off poorly again. ... We've just got to more into it, got to be the more desperate, hungry team."

Boston had just three turnovers through three quarters and only seven on the night. Rozier finished no turnovers for the second consecutive game

"I've just got that confidence," Rozier said. "My teammates, my coach, they trust in me to get everybody in their spots to run the plays. ... I'm gonna do what I can to protect the ball and get my guys open."

The Celtics' bench also came up big, outscoring their Milwaukee counterparts 41-25. Marcus Morris led Boston's reserves with 18 points. Shane Larkin chipped in 11 points, scoring in double-digits for the first time in a playoff game.

He also had a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter that gave Boston a 15-point cushion entering the final period.

Brown said he is expecting to see a much different Bucks team as the series shifts to Milwaukee.

"We not taking anybody lightly," he said. "I know they're going to come out and make adjustments."

RAPTORS 130, WIZARDS 119

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan matched his career playoff-high with 37 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of a NBA Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night

The Raptors took a 2-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

Kyle Lowry had 13 points and a career playoff-high 12 assists as Toronto set team playoff records for points in a quarter, a half, and a game.

C.J. Miles scored 18 points, Delon Wright had 11 points and Serge Ibaka 10 points for the Raptors, who snapped an NBA-worst 10-game losing streak in Game 1s with a 114-106 victory on Saturday.

Toronto, which made a team playoff record 16 three-pointers Saturday, connected on 12 of 32 from long range in Game 2, making only one in the second half.

John Wall scored 29 points, Mike Scott had 20 points and Ty Lawson 14 points for the Wizards, who host Game 3 on Friday night.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed eight of 11 shots and finished with nine points. Beal had more fouls in the first half (three) than made baskets (two).

MONDAY'S LATE GAME

WARRIORS 116, SPURS 101

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant sparked a decisive third-quarter run on the way to 32 points, Klay Thompson added 31 points and five assists in another superb playoff performance and the Golden State Warriors rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs for a 2-0 series lead.

As Stephen Curry remains out likely for the entire series nursing a sprained left knee, the defending champions used all the offensive power they had to take both home games in the best-of-seven series. Wearing a dark checkered sport coat, Curry was all smiles watching another lopsided victory without him.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points for the Spurs and Rudy Gay moved into the starting lineup and scored 12 points.

Game 3 is Thursday as the series shifts to San Antonio.

At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) MONDAY’S GAMES

Miami 113, Philadelphia 103

Series tied 1-1

Golden State 116, San Antonio 101

Golden State leads series 2-0

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Toronto 130, Washington 119

Toronto leads series 2-0

Boston 120, Milwaukee 106

Boston leads series 2-0

New Orleans 111, Portland 102

New Orleans leads series 2-0

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Indiana leads series 1-0

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City leads series 1-0

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Houston leads series 1-0

Sports on 04/18/2018