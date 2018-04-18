Deadline soon to participate in Regional Innovation Hub’s fourth Mini Maker Faire

The entry deadline is April 21 to participate in the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub’s fourth annual North Little Rock Mini Maker Faire.

The Mini Maker Faire will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12 at the North Shore Riverwalk. Admission will be free.

Anyone wanting to participate or exhibit can respond at northlittlerock.makerfaire.com.

The event combines science, art and technology to celebrate “do-it-yourself creativity and tinkering,” according to a news release.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in North Little Rock email newsletter]

Described as “part science fair, part county fair and part something entirely new,” the event is meant to attract participation by tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, entrepreneurs, engineers, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors.

More information on the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, is available by visiting arhub.org.