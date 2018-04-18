Ex-FBI boss cites James as role model

Former FBI director James Comey, on a book tour to promote A Higher Loyalty, his scathing takedown of the Trump presidency, cited an unexpected role model Tuesday morning on Good Morning America: LeBron James.

"I admire LeBron James," Comey said. "He's about to find out I used to talk about him all over the FBI. He illustrates what the endless pursuit of excellence looks like."

All due respect to James Harden and Stephen Curry, but Comey called James "the best basketball player on Earth today," and hinted that James' greatness might even encompass earlier eras. But what could a basketball player have to teach the onetime head of the FBI?

"Every offseason, I've read, he tries to find a part of his game to make better, which is crazy because he's already better than everyone else," Comey said. "It's because he measures himself not against the others, but against himself."

"I used to say inside the FBI, this is a great organization, but it's not good enough. It can never be good enough," Comey said. "We have to find parts of our game to make better. Look at LeBron James."

Generally, when the FBI starts taking a look at you, there are some concerns. But in this case, at least, it appears LeBron James is on the right side of the FBI's ledgers.

Center of attention

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had another excuse to get dressed up this weekend-- however not in outlandish sequins like he wore in this year's Super Bowl parade -- when he and his girlfriend tied the knot.

Kelce married Kylie McDevitt at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on Saturday. He wore a tan, three-piece suit -- a slightly toned-down look compared to the bright green, genie-like Mummer's getup he donned for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade in February.

Cliq Jewelry posted photos of the nuptials on social media, as did other participants at the ceremony.

He's not the only Eagles player getting hitched. Quarterback Carson Wentz got engaged to girlfriend Madison Oberg shortly after the team's Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Big burger

If someone is looking to gain some weight at a baseball game, the Corpus Christi Hooks are eager to help.

The team introduced a new sandwich called the Dallas Keuchel Smoke Stack 60 Food Challenge.

The monster sandwich, named for the former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pitcher, is surrounded by sourdough bread with prime rib, brisket, sausage, onion rings, mac & cheese, cole slaw, pickles and lots of bacon.

It weighs in at a total of 6.0 pounds.

The challenge is that anyone who eats the entire burger in 60 minutes gets $60.

If someone prefers to eat a burger and not do it for money, the Smoke Stack Jr. is available at the stadium for $14.50.

