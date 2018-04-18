Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 5:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Sheriff: More than $50,000 worth of equipment stolen from Arkansas farm owned by ex-NBA star Scottie Pippen

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.

basketball-hall-of-fame-inductee-scottie-pippen-speaks-during-the-enshrinement-news-conference-at-the-hall-of-fame-museum-in-springfield-mass-friday-aug-13-2010-ap-photoelise-amendola

PHOTO BY AP

Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Scottie Pippen speaks during the enshrinement news conference at the Hall of Fame Museum in Springfield, Mass. Friday, Aug. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The family of former NBA player Scottie Pippen has set a reward for information in a theft of more than $50,000 worth of equipment from his Arkansas farm.

Investigator Mark Griever of the Ashley County sheriff's office said the two tractors, a Kabota and a John Deere, were taken late March 28 or early March 29.

The livestock farm belongs to Pippen, 52, and his brother and is located on U.S. 425 in Hamburg, Griever said.

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case is set at $2,500, according to the sheriff's office.

Pippen, who now lives in south Florida, was born in Hamburg and played basketball at the University of Central Arkansas. Between 1987 and 1998, he won six NBA titles playing for the Chicago Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Sheriff: More than $50,000 worth of equipment stolen from Arkansas farm owned by ex-NBA star Scottie Pippen

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

jasoncrawford522 says... April 18, 2018 at 5:16 p.m.

It's Kubota!!...not Kabota lol...

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online