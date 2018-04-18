GOLF: ASU women 5th, UALR 10th in SBC; UCA women second in Southland; ATU men win Natural State Classic

ASU women 5th, UALR 10th in SBC

Arkansas State University’s women’s team finished fifth at the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Sandestin, Fla., on Tuesday. The Red Wolves finished the 54-hole event with a 921. Coastal Carolina was first with an 872, while Troy was second at 906 and Georgia Southern was third at 914. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished 10th with a 961.

Individually, ASU’s Arcelly Jimenez Rios finished tied for 10th with a 226 (77-77-72). UALR’s Sabrina Bonanno finished tied for 33rd with a 234 (80-80-74).

UCA women second in Southland

The University of Central Arkansas women’s team is in second place after Tuesday’s second round at the Southland Conference championship being played at Woodforest Golf Club in Montgomery, Texas.

UCA shot a 310 on Tuesday to go with its first-round 299 and stands at 609. Houston Baptist leads the field at 597.

UCA senior Fernanda Lira is in second place overall with a 148 (75-73) She is three strokes behind Houston Baptist’s Alisa Chong. UCA freshman Geraldine Wong is tied for seventh with a 152 (72-80). Junior Emma Svensson is tied for ninth with a 153 (75-78). The tournament concludes today.

ATU men win Natural State Classic

Arkansas Tech University’s men won the Natural State Classic at the Red Apple Inn and Country Club in Heber Springs.

The Wonder Boys had a 583, finishing three strokes ahead of Southeastern Oklahoma State. Henderson State University was third at 589. Harding University was fifth at 594 and the University of Arkansas at Monticello was sixth at 600. Southern Arkansas University was 11th at 616.

Individually, Arkansas Tech’s Austin Gean was second with a 143 (75-68), losing in a playoff to Christian Brothers’ Parker Sewell (71-72). Gean’s teammates Luke Cornett and Putter Srinoon tied for eighth at 146. Nick Shapiro of Henderson State finished tied for fifth with Harding’s Mason Barger at 145. Wilson Powell of UAM finished tied for eighth with a 146.

SAU women finish second in Heber Springs

Southern Arkansas University’s women’s team finished second at the Natural State Classic at the Red Apple Inn and Country Club in Heber Springs.

SAU shot a 680, trailing Union’s 669. Harding University was fourth at 694 and the University of Arkansas at Monticello was fifth with a 696.

Individually, SAU’s Hallie Leed finished second, with a 162 while her teammate Bailey Carr was tied for fourth with a 165. McKenna Montgomery of Union won the individual title with a 159. UAM’s Belle Tan finished seventh with a 165. Harding’s Brooklyn Terry was eighth with a 170.