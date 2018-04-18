GOP governor candidate Jan Morgan raises $26,000 in March
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Comment (1)
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan raised more than $26,000 in campaign contributions in March, according to her latest campaign finance report.
Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Leticia Sanders received more than $2,000 in contributions and lent $9,900 to her campaign, according to her latest campaign-finance report.
Their finance reports were filed Monday night.
In contrast, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported raising more $272,000 in contributions last month, while Sanders' opponent, Jared Henderson, reported getting more than $42,000. Their reports were filed earlier Monday and Friday, respectively.
Morgan of Hot Springs reported raising $26,315.29 in contributions and spending $21,400.81 last month. She reported that she started March with $10,967.02 in her campaign account and ended it with $15,881.50.
Sanders of Maumelle reported raising $2,175 in contributions, lending her campaign $9,900 and spending $10,154.77 last month. She reported that she owed a $9,900 debt to herself as of March 31.
Hutchinson reported raising $239,100.96 in contributions and spending $188,334.27 in March for the Republican primary election campaign. He started March with $1.8 million in his primary election account and ended it with $1.85 million.
For the general election campaign, the governor reported raising $33,400 and spending nothing last month. He started the month with $546,550 in his general election account and ended it with $579,950.
Henderson of Little Rock reported raising $42,191 and spending $27,161.05 last month. He reported $188,308.77 in his campaign account as of March 31.
Meanwhile, Democratic attorney general candidate Mike Lee of Little Rock reported raising $15,967.85 in contributions, lending his campaign $2,500 and spending $9,356.93 last month. He reported $9,110.92 in his campaign account as of March 31. Lee filed his report Tuesday, after he filed a separate campaign finance report on Monday to close out his campaign for a state House seat with a $2,500 debt to himself from a campaign loan. He switched races on Feb. 28.
Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle raised $28,195, earned $33.95 in interest and spent $12,875.81 last month, according to her report. She started March with $393,178.29 in her campaign treasury and ended it with $408,531.43.
The Republican and Democratic primaries are May 22 and the general election is Nov. 6.
Metro on 04/18/2018
RBear says... April 18, 2018 at 8:05 a.m.
And she's still not filing electronically for citizens to see who's contributing to her campaign. Her campaign treasurer still files attestations that he does not have access to technology, yet the reports filed are definitely on a computer. Such a lame excuse and more evidence she does not deserve to be governor.
( permalink | suggest removal )
