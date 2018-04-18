GOP governor candidate Jan Morgan raises $26,000 in March

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jan Morgan raised more than $26,000 in campaign contributions in March, according to her latest campaign finance report.

Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Leticia Sanders received more than $2,000 in contributions and lent $9,900 to her campaign, according to her latest campaign-finance report.

Their finance reports were filed Monday night.

In contrast, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported raising more $272,000 in contributions last month, while Sanders' opponent, Jared Henderson, reported getting more than $42,000. Their reports were filed earlier Monday and Friday, respectively.

Morgan of Hot Springs reported raising $26,315.29 in contributions and spending $21,400.81 last month. She reported that she started March with $10,967.02 in her campaign account and ended it with $15,881.50.

Sanders of Maumelle reported raising $2,175 in contributions, lending her campaign $9,900 and spending $10,154.77 last month. She reported that she owed a $9,900 debt to herself as of March 31.

Hutchinson reported raising $239,100.96 in contributions and spending $188,334.27 in March for the Republican primary election campaign. He started March with $1.8 million in his primary election account and ended it with $1.85 million.

For the general election campaign, the governor reported raising $33,400 and spending nothing last month. He started the month with $546,550 in his general election account and ended it with $579,950.

Henderson of Little Rock reported raising $42,191 and spending $27,161.05 last month. He reported $188,308.77 in his campaign account as of March 31.

Meanwhile, Democratic attorney general candidate Mike Lee of Little Rock reported raising $15,967.85 in contributions, lending his campaign $2,500 and spending $9,356.93 last month. He reported $9,110.92 in his campaign account as of March 31. Lee filed his report Tuesday, after he filed a separate campaign finance report on Monday to close out his campaign for a state House seat with a $2,500 debt to himself from a campaign loan. He switched races on Feb. 28.

Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle raised $28,195, earned $33.95 in interest and spent $12,875.81 last month, according to her report. She started March with $393,178.29 in her campaign treasury and ended it with $408,531.43.

The Republican and Democratic primaries are May 22 and the general election is Nov. 6.

