Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 11:34 a.m.

Highway department in Washington apologizes for 'inappropriate message' on sign

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:46 a.m.

SEATTLE — Washington state's transportation department has apologized for an "inappropriate message" that appeared on one of its traffic signs.

Motorist Ruslan Kozlov tells KCPQ-TV he was driving on Interstate 5 south Tuesday afternoon when he spotted the message "U Suck" on an overhead sign.

The transportation department said it was "clearly a mistake" that was caused by a "training error." The agency says it's taking steps so it doesn't happen again.

