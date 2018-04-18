Lawmakers call for removal of Pulaski County judge after second death-penalty protest

At least two lawmakers are calling for the removal of a Pulaski County judge after he publicly protested against the death penalty for the second time.

Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen again lay motionless as he strapped himself to a cot Tuesday evening outside the Governor’s Mansion.

In a statement, state Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, called the protest a “pathetic and depressing display.”

“He has disgraced the office that he holds for years and now is using a desperate, attention seeking move to further bring shame on himself,” Garner wrote.

State Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Berryville, agreed in a Wednesday morning post on Twitter.

“It is time for #ARLeg to move to impeach Judge Wendell Griffen. Our justice system must be fair and impartial, and is no place for activism,” Ballinger said.

Griffen was barred by the Arkansas Supreme Court from hearing capital punishment cases after he rallied against the death penalty on Good Friday last year.

“We are still killing,” the judge told onlookers Tuesday when asked why he returned.

Griffen has sued the state’s Supreme Court justices, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights. A federal judge dismissed the high court itself but allowed proceedings against its seven justices to continue.

Meanwhile, Griffen’s attorney, Michael Laux, argued that the judge “has the constitutional right to do this, and we will prove it, if need be.”

“Whether praying or protesting — it doesn’t matter. Both are protected under the First Amendment,” Laux said.