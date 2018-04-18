Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 3:41 p.m.

Man strips naked, dances after traffic crash, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:40 p.m.



WESTLAND, Mich. — Police have arrested a motorist who stripped naked and danced in the street after a multi-vehicle crash west of Detroit.

Police told WDIV-TV that the man plowed his pickup into other vehicles Tuesday in Westland, exited the truck and took off his clothing.

Witness Ghazi Khalaf told the television station that the man remarked to police that he was "fine" after throwing off his clothing. Khalaf said the man tried to run away but was caught and handcuffed by officers.

Police were not immediately sure what caused the pickup driver's erratic behavior.

One person was hospitalized from the crash that involved at least five vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.

TimberTopper says... April 18, 2018 at 2:49 p.m.

He had probably been drinking the Republican water in Flint.

