TEXAS LEAGUE
Mariscal leads Travs' 14-hit attack
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:11 a.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Chris Mariscal tripled and singled twice as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-3 on Tuesday at Whataburger Field.
After five scoreless innings, Arkansas took the lead in the top of the sixth when Joey Curletta hit an RBI single and Chuck Taylor scored on a wild pitch.
After Arkansas added two runs in the seventh on a double by Braden Bishop to make it 4-0, the Hooks cut into the deficit with three runs in the seventh inning, including a solo home run by Nick Tanielu.
The Travelers tacked on two runs in the eighth when Mariscal hit an RBI triple and then scored on a ground out by Seth Mejias-Brean to secure the victory.
Mariscal was 3 for 4 to lead the Travelers, who finished with 14 hits, while Joseph Odom and Adam Law both went 2 for 4 and Chuck Taylor was 2 for 5.
Starter Chase De Jong (1-1) got the victory while Framber Valdez (0-1) took the loss in relief. De Jong went 6 innings, allowing all 3 Corpus Christi runs -- all were earned -- on 6 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Valdez allowed all 6 Arkansas runs on 9 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts over 3 innings. Matt Festa retired the side in order for his first save of the season.
Tanielu added a single to go with his home run for the Hooks. He and Jamie Ritchie accounted for four of Corpus Christi's six hits.
With the victory, Arkansas improved to 4-2 against Corpus Christi this season. The Travs are off today and will start a four-game series against Springfield at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Thursday.
Up next
CARDINALS AT TRAVELERS
WHEN 7:10 p.m. Thursday
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Johendi Jiminian (1-0, 1.86 ERA); Cardinals: TBA.
TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids)
PROMOTIONS "Bark in the Ballpark" Frisbee giveaway, Gentleman & Ladies Night
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Off
THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.
TUESDAY vs. Tulsa, 11 a.m.
Sports on 04/18/2018
Print Headline: Mariscal leads Travs' 14-hit attack
