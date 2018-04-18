CUBS

1B Rizzo activated

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day disabled list.

Rizzo had been sidelined by lower back tightness. He returned to the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against St. Louis.

Infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro was optioned to Class AAA Iowa to make room on the roster.

The matchup with the Cardinals was Rizzo's first game since April 5. He batted .107 (3 for 28) with a home run and three RBI in his first six games this season.

MARLINS

C Realmuto returns

NEW YORK -- Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto has been activated from the disabled list to make his season debut against the New York Yankees.

Realmuto was behind the plate Tuesday night for the last-place Marlins, batting fifth. He had been sidelined by a bruised back since March 11.

Realmuto went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and three runs scored in a rehab game with Class A Jupiter. To make room for him on the roster, the Marlins optioned catcher Chad Wallach to Class AAA New Orleans.

Wallach was 4 for 31 (.129) with 2 RBI and 17 strikeouts in 9 games. He is the son of Miami bench coach Tim Wallach, who played 17 seasons in the majors.

Realmuto hit .278 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 141 games last year. He batted .303 with 11 home runs in 2016 and is a .280 career hitter with 38 home runs, 84 doubles and 13 triples over three-plus seasons in the big leagues.

RAYS

3B Duffy to DL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have put third baseman Matt Duffy on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hamstring.

He was hurt running the bases in Monday's 8-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. He describes the injury as a mild strain that will take about five days to a week to heal.

Duffy missed all of last season because of Achilles' tendon surgery and a heel injury.

The Rays purchased the contract of Brandon Snyder from Class AAA Durham, where the infielder hit .154 with a home run and three RBI in eight games.

Tampa Bay also transferred center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the 10- to 60-day disabled list. Kiermaier is to have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in his right thumb and will be out two to three months.

YANKEES

Kahnle sidelined

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis.

The move was made, retroactive to Monday, before Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins. Kahnle is 1-0 with a 6.14 ERA in six appearances. With his velocity down this season, the right-hander has struck out nine and walked eight in 7 1/3 innings.

New York Manager Aaron Boone said the club was awaiting results of an MRI but is optimistic a few days of rest will get Kahnle back on track.

To fill his spot, the Yankees recalled right-hander Luis Cessa from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cessa was optioned to Class AAA on Sunday and penciled in to start for the RailRiders so he would stay stretched out enough to make an upcoming spot start for New York. But for now, he'll be available in the New York bullpen.

TWINS-INDIANS

26th players in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Cleveland and Minnesota are both carrying a 26th player on their rosters for their two-game series in Puerto Rico.

The Indians recalled outfielder Greg Allen from Class AAA Columbus, a move made official on Tuesday. Allen was on the team's flight to San Juan. He batted .229 in 25 games for Cleveland late last season.

For the Twins, the extra player is outfielder Ryan LaMarre, brought up from Class AAA Rochester. LaMarre has gone 4 for 8 in six games with the Twins already this season, after starting off his big league career with combined 2-for-37 stints with Cincinnati, Boston and Oakland.

Major League Baseball allowed the Indians and Twins the extra player because the distance to San Juan would make it difficult to get a call-up there on short notice.

