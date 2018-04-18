• The U.S. Supreme Court reported that Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor broke her left shoulder in a fall at her Washington home Monday morning. The court said the 63-year-old Sotomayor will wear a sling for several weeks and undergo physical therapy. The justices are hearing arguments this week and next. Court spokesman Kathy Arberg said in a statement that Sotomayor's doctor on Monday afternoon confirmed her shoulder was broken. Sotomayor, who is right-handed, will continue her normal work schedule, Arberg said. Sotomayor attended the court's argument sessions on Monday and Tuesday. In January, paramedics treated Sotomayor for low blood sugar at her home. The justice, who has Type 1 diabetes, was able to go to work afterward, Arberg said at the time.

• Adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Tuesday released an artist's sketch of a man she said threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot to stay quiet about her claims of a sexual tryst with President Donald Trump. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, unveiled the image on ABC's The View, immediately prompting online speculation about the identity of the even-featured young man in a hoodie. Daniels said she was threatened by the man in 2011 to keep quiet about a one-time sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Notes on the sketch say the man was white; 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall; in his 30s to early 40s; and "lean but 'fit.'" Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has acknowledged paying her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence. Daniels said she did not report the threat at the time because she would have had to reveal the alleged affair, adding that she was afraid. "I didn't want everyone to know, I didn't want my family to find out that way. I didn't want my life to turn upside down," Daniels said. At the time, she said, she hadn't told her husband about the encounter with Trump and "I didn't want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put our daughter in danger." Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the man's identification. Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time recently, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by Cohen and didn't know where Cohen had gotten the money. The White House has consistently said Trump denies having had an encounter with Daniels.

A Section on 04/18/2018