Nepalese dumpling food truck's owners plan 2nd brick-and-mortar eatery in central Arkansas

Owners of a Nepalese dumpling food truck plan to have a new brick-and-mortar spot open by the end of April in central Arkansas, they confirmed Wednesday.

Katmandu MoMo currently has a location at Ottenheimer Market Hall in Little Rock’s River Market in addition to the truck. The new eatery will be at 1018 Oak St. in Conway, according to owners Saroja Shrestha and Kyler Nordeck.

The pair said they always loved bringing the food truck to Conway.

“The people there are really receptive to our food concept and we have always played with the idea,” Shrestha and Nordeck said in a Facebook message. “We finally gave it a shot so we are excited to see how a restaurant goes.”

Conway diners can expect new additions to the existing offerings of pork, chicken and vegetarian dumplings along with sides of spicy sweet potatoes and fried rice. The owners said it will be the first time expanding the menu in four years.