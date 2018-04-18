58-year-old Arkansan faces 30 counts in child porn case, attorney general says

A northeast Arkansas man is in custody facing 30 counts of child pornography, state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday.

Terry Matheny, 58, of Ravenden was arrested by the attorney general's office Cyber Crimes Unit, according to a news release.

Special agents reportedly seized multiple electronic devices from Matheny's home in Lawrence County.

Matheny was charged with 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the release states.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held at the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, jail officials said. He is scheduled to appear in court May 9.

According to the release, an attorney from the attorney general's office will be appointed as special deputy prosecutor for Matheny's case.