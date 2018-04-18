Offensive coordinator at Texas high school recommended as new Little Rock Central football coach

Frisco (Texas) Heritage offensive coordinator Kent Laster is being recommended as the new Little Rock Central football coach, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

The hiring is pending approval from the Arkansas Board of Education.

If hired, Laster, 43, will replace Ellis "Scooter" Register, who retired in Feburary after a 43-year coaching career. Register had coached the Tigers since 2010.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore said Wednesday that he wasn't sure when the approval will be made.

Blake Pizan, who had served as North Little Rock's offensive coordinator, was announced as Central's new coach April 4, but he withdrew his application April 12. Poore said he did not do another round of interviews.

In addition to his high school coaching experience, Laster has also coached on the collegiate level as an assistant with stints at Texas State, Middle Tennessee and Ouachita Baptist.

"He was an individual that brought great passion," Poore said. "He had a wealth of experience at the high school and collegiate levels."

Central finished 2-8 in 2017, including a 1-6 record in the 7A-Central Conference.\