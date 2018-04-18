Massachusetts stun-gun ban shot down

BOSTON -- Massachusetts' highest court ruled Tuesday that the state's ban on the possession of stun guns by civilians violates the U.S. Constitution's right to bear arms.

The decision is a reversal for the court, which reached an opposite conclusion in a different case in 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, set aside that earlier ruling, saying the Massachusetts court failed to properly explain its decision.

The Supreme Judicial Court said it would leave the 2004 ban in place for 60 days to give the Legislature time to rewrite the law to regulate the ownership of stun guns, without banning them entirely.

The law prohibited people from ownership of any "portable device or weapon from which an electrical current, impulse, wave or beam may be directed," and in a manner intended to "incapacitate temporarily, injure or kill." The law exempts law enforcement officers.

W.Va. pharmacy settles painkiller suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A pharmacy accused of dispensing millions of prescription pain pills in West Virginia has agreed to a $550,000 settlement with the state.

In a news release, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the settlement of a lawsuit involving Larry's Drive-In Pharmacy in Madison resolves allegations that it helped fuel the state's opioid crisis.

Morrisey sued the pharmacy in 2016, accusing it of providing nearly 10 million doses of painkillers in 11 years in a county with fewer than 25,000 residents.

The lawsuit accused the pharmacy of failing to identify suspicious prescriptions that it filled, dispensing far more doses than Boone County's 11 other retail pharmacies.

The pharmacy has permanently ceased operations.

Similar lawsuits have been filed by Morrisey against Crab Orchard Pharmacy Inc. of Crab Orchard and Judy's Drug Store Inc. of Petersburg.

Former agent pleads guilty in FBI leaks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A former Minnesota FBI counterterrorism agent pleaded guilty Tuesday to leaking classified documents to a reporter, saying in a statement that he knew it was illegal but felt he had to act against a culture in the bureau that often treats minority communities with suspicion and disrespect.

Terry Albury, 39, appeared in federal court in St. Paul on one count of unauthorized disclosure of national defense information and one count of unauthorized retention of national-defense information. Under a plea agreement, Albury faces a sentence of between 37 and 57 months but the decision will be up to U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright, who did not set a sentencing date.

Albury's attorneys issued a statement saying Albury, who was the only black agent in the FBI's Minneapolis office, acted out of conscience because he was troubled by how racial prejudice within the FBI affected its interactions with members of minority groups.

Albury was accused of sharing documents with an online news organization between February 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017. They included a document classified as "secret" that related to how the FBI assesses confidential informants and a document "relating to threats posed by certain individuals from a particular Middle Eastern country."

Many of the FBI's counterterrorism investigations in Minnesota have focused primarily on the state's large Somali-American community.

Ex-Air Force trainer's rape case tossed

SAN ANTONIO -- An Air Force general has dropped charges against a former training instructor who military prosecutors were preparing to retry on rape accusations at a San Antonio base decades ago.

The decision ended a long legal battle for Master Sgt. Michael Silva, who was convicted in 2015 of raping two women at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Silva was sentenced to 20 years in military prison, but he was released last year after an appeals court ruling.

Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle dismissed the case against Silva on Monday because a recent appellate ruling changed the statute of limitations applying to his charges and because an accuser did not want to participate in a retrial.

The dismissal follows a larger 2011 investigation at the base involving 35 basic-training instructors accused of assaults and harassment of nearly 70 recruits and technical-training students.

About 30 trials were conducted over several years, but only two other sentences were as harsh as Silva's.

