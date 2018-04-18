Man killed, 2 hurt after car turns into path of 2 motorcycles on Arkansas road

A three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Hot Springs left a motorcyclist dead and two other people hurt, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 270 near its intersection with Hollywood Avenue, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say the driver of a 2003 Buick Regal turned left on the highway into the path of two motorcycles headed east.

A 2017 Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle, driven by 33-year-old Keido Howard of Hot Springs, reportedly hit the car head-on.

A 1999 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle then hit the Buick on its passenger’s-side door, according to police.

Howard suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, the report noted. The Buick’s driver, 77-year-old Gwendolyn Faye Muncrief of Hot Springs, and the Yamaha’s driver, 47-year-old Bobby Ray Riley Jr. of Hot Springs, were also hurt.

Weather conditions were described as clear and the road was said to be dry at the time.

Howard’s death was one of at least 106 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.