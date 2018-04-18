Man arrested in threats made toward North Little Rock school, law enforcement, authorities say

Police have arrested a North Little Rock man in online threats made shortly after a deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

Jesse Pikschus, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday on two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Pikschus created two fake Facebook accounts and posted threats aimed at North Little Rock High School as well as law enforcement and residents in the city, according to authorities.

The North Little Rock Police Department said a reported threat made Feb. 16 via Facebook featured several assault rifles. "I LOVE MY GUNS. TIME FOR ROUND 2 OF FLORIDA TODAY," the post read in part. It was shared several times.

The high school received a Facebook message that morning that threatened the school as well as “the president,” according to North Little Rock School District superintendent Kelly Rodgers.

More than 10 threats were reported to Arkansas schools shortly after 17 people were killed in a Feb. 14 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Pikschus remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, and bail had not been set, according to an online inmate roster.