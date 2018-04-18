Arkansas coaches hit the road for spring evaluation period

The Arkansas coaching staff is expected to visit several states the first few days of the spring evaluation period this week to check on some of the top prospects in the nation.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor is expected to visit Oklahoma City Millwood, the school of highly recruited running back Marcus Major, and sophomore running back Dominic Richardson of Oklahoma City Bishop McGuiness. Both have offers from the Hogs.

Traylor is also expected to visit schools in Texas this week.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith will be in Arizona on Thursday to visit Arizona Western College to check on highly recruited cornerback Elijah Blades and offensive lineman Desmond Bland.

Other Arkansas coaches and where they'll be this week:

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.: Oklahoma and Texas

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp: Arkansas

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock: California

Safeties coach Ron Cooper: Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas

Defensive coordinator John Chavis: Tennessee and Louisiana

Defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell: Kansas and Missouri

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr.: Arkansas