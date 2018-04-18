Arkansas school board calls meeting for 'personnel' matter; superintendent investigated recently after sex harassment complaint

The Fayetteville Board of Education is set to hold a special meeting Wednesday evening, a proceeding that comes the same month the district's superintendent took a leave of absence as a sexual harassment complaint against him was investigated.

It wasn't immediately clear if the meeting was related to Matthew Wendt, the schools chief whose leave went into effect April 8.

The school district began the investigation after receiving the complaint March 14, it said in a previous statement. It noted then that it takes such allegations "very seriously and has in place a zero tolerance sexual harassment policy."

The complaint became public earlier this month after the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette received a copy of a letter from the complainant's lawyer, Suzanne Clark, to the district's general counsel, Chris Lawson, dated April 2. Clark confirmed by phone the letter was written by her.

The letter expressed Clark's frustration that more had not been done regarding her client's complaint. Her client experienced Wendt's abusive conduct, he stalked her home and he threatened not to give her a raise if she refused to have sex with him, according to Clark's letter.

Wendt has denied the allegations.

The special meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m.