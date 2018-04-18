SOFTBALL: Arkansas’ Haff takes SEC award
This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.
Mary Haff of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was named freshman of the week Tuesday.
Haff had a one-hit, complete-game shutout at Saint Louis with 13 strikeouts. She won her 20th game of the season with a victory over Alabama in which she had nine strikeouts.
On the season, she has a 20-3 record with 185 strikeouts and a 1.07 earned-run average.
