SOFTBALL: Arkansas’ Haff takes SEC award

Mary Haff of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was named freshman of the week Tuesday.

Haff had a one-hit, complete-game shutout at Saint Louis with 13 strikeouts. She won her 20th game of the season with a victory over Alabama in which she had nine strikeouts.

On the season, she has a 20-3 record with 185 strikeouts and a 1.07 earned-run average.