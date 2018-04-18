Sports roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Bentonville West 8, Van Buren 0

Sydney Suggs and Ginger Olsen each scored a pair of goals in the first half as Bentonville rolled to a 7A-West Conference win Tuesday at Van Buren.

Suggs scored her two goals within a 4-minute span and sandwiched a goal by Carrie Kotochek. Olson then added her two goals to give the Lady Tigers (12-2-1, 7-1) a 5-0 halftime cushion. Abby Stolt, Tyler Anne Reash and Megan Gotwalt accounted for Bentonville's second-half goals.

Rogers High 3, Springdale Har-Ber 2

The Lady Mounties held on for a key 7A-West win Monday to stay tied atop the league standings.

Skylurr Patrick had two goals and an assist, including the match-winner midway through the second half. Kristen Babbitt had 2 assists and Jourdan Badley added Rogers' other goal as the Lady Mounties improved to 12-3-1 overall and 7-1 in the 7A-West.

For Har-Ber, Annabelle Weber and Giselle Estrada each scored one goal and Annabelle Weber added an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Rogers High 0

The Wildcats maintained their share of the 7A-West Conference lead with a shutout on Monday. The game was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed when severe storms moved through the area.

Sandro Ramirez scored two goals for the Wildcats and Esteban Fuentes scored the other goal. Jonathan Sandoval had the shutout in goal for Har-Ber.

Har-Ber (10-5, 7-1) will host conference co-leader Springdale High (12-1-1, 7-1) in a key 7A-West match tonight. Springdale blanked Rogers Heritage 6-0 on Monday.

Preps Basketball on 04/18/2018