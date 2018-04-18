St. Joseph Center of Arkansas to celebrate 10th anniversary

St. Joseph Center of Arkansas will observe its 10th anniversary and celebrate spring planting at its third annual Lettuce Grow fundraiser next month.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. May 4 at the historic St. Joseph Center, 6800 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock.

Lettuce Grow will feature dinner with chef Margie Raimondo of Southern Table, along with craft beer and tours of the 56,000-square-foot building, its 63-acre farm and its new greenhouses. There will also be live music, a silent auction of art by local artists and interaction with the center’s farm animals.

Lettuce Grow supports the nonprofit St. Joseph’s mission to preserve the former St. Joseph orphanage, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Advance tickets for the event are $50 through centralarkansastickets.com. Tickets will be $65 at the door.

More information about the event and the nonprofit organization can be found online at stjosephcenter.org.