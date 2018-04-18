Arkansas high school hires former Razorbacks QB as new head coach

Van Buren hired Bentonville West offensive coordinator and former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Casey Dick as its new head coach Tuesday night.

Dick, 31, worked at Bentonville West for two seasons under Bryan Pratt, helping guide the Wolverines to the Class 7A quarterfinals in 2017.

At Arkansas, Dick was a two-year starter for Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino. He passed for 5,856 yards and 47 touchdowns with the Razorbacks and led the team to a Cotton Bowl appearance in the 2007 season.

Dick replaces Greg Werner, who left the Pointers earlier this month after three seasons to accept a head coaching position at Hilldale High School in Muskogee, Okla.

The Pointers, a member of the 7A-West Conference, were winless in 2017 and went 2-8 each of the previous two seasons.

Marion coach leaving

Marion Coach Jed Davis is leaving the Crittenden County school after four seasons to become an assistant principal at Prairie Grove, sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday.

Davis went 16-32 in four seasons with the Patriots. He led the Patriots to the Class 6A playoffs the past three seasons, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2015 where they lost at Greenwood. Marion lost to Texarkana in the Class 6A first round last season.

Before arriving at Marion, Davis coached at Mayflower from 2007-13.

— Jeremy Muck