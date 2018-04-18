Top seed Raptors take 2-0 lead

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan matched his career playoff-high with 37 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 130-119 in Game 2 of a NBA Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night

The Raptors took a 2-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

Kyle Lowry had 13 points and a career playoff-high 12 assists as Toronto set team playoff records for points in a quarter, a half, and a game.

C.J. Miles scored 18 points, Delon Wright had 11 points and Serge Ibaka 10 points for the Raptors, who snapped an NBA-worst 10-game losing streak in Game 1s with a 114-106 victory on Saturday.

Toronto, which made a team playoff record 16 three-pointers Saturday, connected on 12 of 32 from long range in Game 2, making only one in the second half.

John Wall scored 29 points, Mike Scott had 20 points and Ty Lawson 14 points for the Wizards, who host Game 3 on Friday night.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed eight of 11 shots and finished with nine points. Beal had more fouls in the first half (three) than made baskets (two).

Trailing 100-90 to begin the fourth quarter, the Wizards cut it to 108-103 with 7:52 left on back-to-back three-pointers by Scott and Lawson, and a pair of free throws from Wall.

Miles stopped the run with a long three-pointer, Toronto's only one of the second half, and the Raptors put it away with a 17-4 spurt over the next four minutes. The sellout crowd roared when DeRozan forced a turnover and saved the ball from going out of bounds, then passed to Lowry who fed Wright for an alley-oop dunk with 3:38 left, putting Toronto up 125-107.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet returned after sitting out Game 1 because of a bruised right shoulder, but looked rusty in three minutes of action at the start of the second quarter, airballing a shot and mishandling a pass before being replaced by Lowry. VanVleet did not play in the second half.

Toronto set a team playoff record with 44 points in the first quarter, including 13 points from DeRozan, and led 44-27 after one quarter. All five starters made at least one three-pointer as the Raptors shot 7 for 13 from long range. Washington Coach Scott Brooks called two timeouts to try and slow Toronto, to little effect, while Wizards guards Wall and Beal each picked up two early fouls, forcing them to the bench.

Miles made 3 three-pointers and scored 11 points in the second and DeRozan added seven points as Toronto broke its playoff record for points in a half by taking a 76-58 lead at halftime.

Wall scored 14 points in the third while Toronto shot 0 for 7 from three-point range, allowing the Wizards to cut it to 100-90 heading to the fourth.

CELTICS 120, BUCKS 106

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had a playoff career-high 30 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away into second half to earn a 120-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Terry Rozier added 23 points for Boston, which took a 2-0 series lead in the first-round matchup. Game 3 is set for Friday in Milwaukee.

The Celtics led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee got as close as 107-97 with 4:13 to play. But the Celtics responded with an 11-2 run, capped by a banked in 3-pointer by Brown to push their lead back up to 118-99.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Khris Middleton added 25 points. Turnovers were an issue for the second straight game for Milwaukee. The Bucks finished with 15, leading to 21 Boston points. They also shot just 41 percent from the free-throw line (7 of 17).

The Celtics bench came up big, outscoring their Milwaukee counterparts 41-25. Marcus Morris led Boston’s reserves with 18 points. Boston led by as many as 13 in the first half, taking advantage of 10 Milwaukee turnovers. Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in the opening 24 minutes. He had his way on the inside, connecting on 8 of his 9 shots from the field.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

HEAT 113, 76ERS 103

PHILADELPHIA -- Dwyane Wade turned in a vintage performance, scoring 28 points to end the 76ers' 17-game winning streak and the Miami Heat earned a Game 2 victory over Philadelphia on Monday night to even the first-round playoff series.

Playing without injured All-Star center Joel Embiid for the 10th consecutive game, the Sixers nearly pulled off a comeback and rallied from 16 points down to just two points late in the fourth.

Philly fans were going wild and suddenly the home-court edge that had made the Sixers unbeatable for a month seemed like it would perk the team back up for one more notch on the winning streak.

Wade buried two big buckets down the stretch that pushed back the Sixers and tied the series as it shifts to Miami for Game 3 on Thursday.

The Sixers lost for the first time since March 13 to Indiana. They won 16 in a row to end the regular season and the first game of the playoffs.

Ben Simmons led the Sixers with 24 points and Dario Saric had 23 points.

WARRIORS 116, SPURS 101

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant sparked a decisive third-quarter run on the way to 32 points, Klay Thompson added 31 points and five assists in another superb playoff performance and the Golden State Warriors rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs for a 2-0 series lead.

As Stephen Curry remains out likely for the entire series nursing a sprained left knee, the defending champions used all the offensive power they had to take both home games in the best-of-seven series. Wearing a dark checkered sport coat, Curry was all smiles watching another lopsided victory without him.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points for the Spurs and Rudy Gay moved into the starting lineup and scored 12 points.

Game 3 is Thursday as the series shifts to San Antonio.

Sports on 04/18/2018