TRACK AND FIELD: O’Shaughnessy, Tinsley lead Arkansas Hall of Fame class

Former Arkansas Razorback Niall O’Shaughnessy and Joe T. Robinson alumnus and 2012 Olympian Michael Tinsley lead the 24th class of the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame.

The class includes O’Shaughnessy, Tinsley, former Razorbacks Bill Jasinski, John Register and Christin Wurth-Thomas, former University of Central Arkansas sprinter Kenneth Davis and masters-level runner Ross Bolding.

O’Shaughnessy was John McDonnell’s first Irish recruit for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville track and field program and represented Ireland in the 1976 Olympics in the 800- and 1,500-meter runs. He died in 2015 of brain cancer at 59.

Tinsley earned the silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles.

The induction banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. June 1 in the Silver City Ballroom of the Wyndham Riverfront in North Little Rock. Cost is $50 per person ($52 for credit card purchases) or $500 for a table of 10. Orders can be mailed to Charles Tadlock, P.O. Box 211, Sheridan, Ark. 72150 and must be received by May 27 to guarantee admission. Tickets may be picked up at the Hall of Fame’s registration desk after 5 p.m. on June 1.

For more information, contact Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame President Ernest Miller at (501) 329-6103.

— Jeremy Muck