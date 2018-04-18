Two more deaths raise flu season's toll to 217 in Arkansas

Two more flu-related deaths were reported to the state Department of Health in the past week, raising the death toll from the current flu season to 217.

The department also reported some indications of an uptick in flu activity last week compared with the week before.

For instance, health care providers in 33 counties reported flu cases during the week that ended Saturday. A week earlier, 30 counties had reported cases.

Also, doctor's offices that submit information to the department reported that 1.4 percent of their patients had flu-like symptoms, compared with less than 1 percent a week earlier.

Meanwhile, hospitals reported that 1 percent of emergency room patients had flu like symptoms, compared to 1.2 percent a week earlier.

Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for the Health Department's immunization program, said she suspects the indications of increased activity are anomalies.

She noted that not all doctors submit reports and that the department is still collecting reports covering last week's activity. As more reports are submitted, the numbers for last week could change, she said.

"Our reporting is very incomplete, so a little up and down is, to me, not very significant at this time of year," Dillaha said.

The death toll from the current season in February surpassed the 110 people who died in the 2014-15 season, which had been the state's deadliest since the Health Department began tracking flu deaths in 2000.

The two most recent deaths were both of people age 65 or older.

Of the other people who have died, five were children or teenagers under age 19, 14 were age 25-44, 35 were age 45-64 and 161 were 65 or older.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity nationally peaked in early February and fell below the typical off-season level earlier this month.

During the first week of April, Arkansas was among 35 states that reported having minimal flu activity. The level was reported as low or moderate in 13 other states and high in Virginia and Alaska.

Dillaha said people who haven't yet gotten a flu shot should still get one if they live in an area where the flu is still circulating, especially if they are at an increased risk of developing complications.

According to the CDC, those at risk include young children, the elderly, pregnant women, nursing home residents and people with chronic illnesses such as asthma or heart disease.

Dillaha said she also recommends the shot for people who are planning to travel to the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu typically circulates at elevated levels from April through September, or those going on a cruise with people from that part of the world. The shot typically becomes less available toward the end of June, she said.

At least 45 people who died had received a flu shot, and 88 had not. Whether any of the others who died had been vaccinated hasn't been determined, Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

