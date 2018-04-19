American League leaders

American League
BATTING--Betts, Boston, .389; Smith, Tampa Bay, .373; Mauer, Minnesota, .364; Moustakas, Kansas City, .348; Lowrie, Oakland, .346; Judge, New York, .339; Pillar, Toronto, .338; Cano, Seattle, .333; Gregorius, New York, .333; Ramirez, Boston, .327
RUNS--Betts, Boston, 19; Gardner, New York, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Gregorius, New York, 14; Pillar, Toronto, 14; Cano, Seattle, 13; Semien, Oakland, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13
RBI--Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Ramirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14
HITS--Lowrie, Oakland, 28; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Moustakas, Kansas City, 23; Altuve, Houston, 22; Pillar, Toronto, 22
DOUBLES--Betts, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Gregorius, New York, 7; DMachado, Detroit, 7; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6
TRIPLES--Benintendi, Boston, 2; Candelario, Detroit, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 2; Cozart, Los Angeles, 2; Fisher, Houston, 2; Smith, Tampa Bay, 2; Sanchez, Chicago, 2
HOME RUNS--Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Betts, Boston, 5; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Choo, Texas, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5
STOLEN BASES--Anderson, Chicago, 8; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; RDavis, Cleveland, 4; Garcia, Chicago, 4; Gentry, Baltimore, 4
PITCHING--Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1
ERA--Morton, Houston, 1.00; Sale, Boston, 1.23; Cole, Houston, 1.29; Verlander, Houston, 1.35; Boyd, Detroit, 1.40; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.40; Lopez, Chicago, 1.42; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.52; Berrios, Minnesota, 1.63; Manaea, Oakland, 1.63
STRIKEOUTS--Cole, Houston, 36; Hamels, Texas, 34; McCullers, Houston, 34; Verlander, Houston, 34; Kluber, Cleveland, 33; Bundy, Baltimore, 31; Happ, Toronto, 31; Sale, Boston, 31; Berrios, Minnesota, 29
