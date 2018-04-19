Arkansas woman cited after stranger takes daughter to school, police say

Police say a mother in northeast Arkansas was cited on an endangerment charge after her daughter got a ride from a stranger to school Saturday.

An officer was called around 9:15 a.m. Saturday to MicroSociety Magnet School, 1110 W. Washington Ave., in reference to a found child, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

The 8-year-old, thinking it was Monday, said she got dressed and waited on a school bus before walking to Walgreens and asking a female stranger for a ride.

Police said the stranger then dropped her off at school, at which point the school’s principal, Amanda Turner, tried to contact family members to alert them of the third-grader's whereabouts.

A teacher was reportedly holding a weekend event at the school at the time, the report noted.

Officers eventually received a call back around 10:25 a.m. from the girl’s mother, who said she was at work and someone was supposed to come over and watch the child.

The mother was cited on a charge of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show. She also had a warrant for failure to appear.