TRAVS SCHEDULE
All times Central
NOTE Schedule picks up after "The Week Ahead" above.
APRIL
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
26;Tulsa;7:10 p.m.
27;at Springfield;7:10 p.m.
28;at Springfield;4:10 p.m.
29;at Springfield;2:10 p.m.
30;at Springfield;11:10 a.m.
MAY
1;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
2;at Tulsa;12:05 p.m.
3;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
4;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
5;NW Arkansas;5:30 p.m.
6;NW Arkansas;2:10 p.m.
7;NW Arkansas;7:10 p.m.
8;NW Arkansas;7:10 p.m.
Sports on 04/19/2018
Print Headline: Arkansas Travelers schedule
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas Travelers schedule
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.