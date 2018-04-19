Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 19, 2018

Arkansas Travelers schedule

This article was published today at 2:25 a.m.

TRAVS SCHEDULE

All times Central

NOTE Schedule picks up after "The Week Ahead" above.

APRIL

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

26;Tulsa;7:10 p.m.

27;at Springfield;7:10 p.m.

28;at Springfield;4:10 p.m.

29;at Springfield;2:10 p.m.

30;at Springfield;11:10 a.m.

MAY

1;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

2;at Tulsa;12:05 p.m.

3;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

4;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

5;NW Arkansas;5:30 p.m.

6;NW Arkansas;2:10 p.m.

7;NW Arkansas;7:10 p.m.

8;NW Arkansas;7:10 p.m.

