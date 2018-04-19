Arkansan ejected from Jeep in crash dies after vehicle rolls onto her, state police say

An Arkansas woman was killed after being ejected from the vehicle she was traveling in Thursday morning, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Arkansas 182 in Amity, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police say 47-year-old Kathleen Lorraine Clarke of Glenwood was ejected when a 2014 Jeep Rubicon left the highway, struck a culvert and overturned. The vehicle "rolled over onto" Clark, the report states.

Clarke suffered fatal injures, according to authorities. The SUV’s driver — Gary Maxwell Chambers, 35, of Glenwood — was also reported hurt.

Weather conditions at the time were said to be clear, and Arkansas 182 was described as dry.

Clarke’s death was one of at least 107 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.