Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 19, 2018, 3:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Authorities investigating after woman found dead near Arkansas bluff

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:54 p.m.


Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead near a bluff in north-central Arkansas.

The Cleburne County sheriff’s office received a call Wednesday to be "on the lookout" for a missing person from White County.

Later that afternoon, deputies found a vehicle parked near Hiram Bluff on Arkansas 110 between Pangburn and Wilburn. It belonged to Tara Landers-Gillham, 28, of White County, according to a news release.

Landers-Gillham was found near the bluffs dead of an apparent gunshot wound, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.

Additional information was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Authorities investigating after woman found dead near Arkansas bluff

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online