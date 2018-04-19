Authorities investigating after woman found dead near Arkansas bluff

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead near a bluff in north-central Arkansas.

The Cleburne County sheriff’s office received a call Wednesday to be "on the lookout" for a missing person from White County.

Later that afternoon, deputies found a vehicle parked near Hiram Bluff on Arkansas 110 between Pangburn and Wilburn. It belonged to Tara Landers-Gillham, 28, of White County, according to a news release.

Landers-Gillham was found near the bluffs dead of an apparent gunshot wound, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.

Additional information was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.