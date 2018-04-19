Home / Latest News /
Authorities investigating after woman found dead near Arkansas bluff
This article was published today at 2:54 p.m.
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead near a bluff in north-central Arkansas.
The Cleburne County sheriff’s office received a call Wednesday to be "on the lookout" for a missing person from White County.
Later that afternoon, deputies found a vehicle parked near Hiram Bluff on Arkansas 110 between Pangburn and Wilburn. It belonged to Tara Landers-Gillham, 28, of White County, according to a news release.
Landers-Gillham was found near the bluffs dead of an apparent gunshot wound, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.
Additional information was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities investigating after woman found dead near Arkansas bluff
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.