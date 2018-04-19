BASEBALL: ASU falls to No. 7 Ole Miss; UALR loses at Northwestern State; Baylor routs UAPB

BASEBALL

ASU falls to No. 7 Ole Miss

Arkansas State University lost its third consecutive game, falling to No. 7 Ole Miss 10-3 on Wednesday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels scored seven runs in the first two innings -- three in the first and four in the second -- to lead 7-1. Grae Kessinger and Thomas Dillard each had two-run home runs in the second inning for Ole Miss.

Jeremy Brown, Jacob Jablonski and Winston Welch led the Red Wolves with two hits apiece.

UALR loses at Northwestern State

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (20-15) lost 3-2 to Northwestern State (20-16) at Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches, La.

Northwestern State broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning on Luke Watson's RBI single and Tyler Smith's bases-loaded walk. UALR cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning when Danny Mitchell Jr. scored on a fielding error.

Mitchell led the Trojans with two hits.

Baylor routs UAPB

Baylor scored eight runs in the second inning to pull away from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, winning 14-4 at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.

The Bears' eight-run second inning extended their lead to 10-1. Josh Bissonette led Baylor with three hits and drove in two runs.

Sergio Esparza had three hits for the Golden Lions.