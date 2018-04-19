PHOTOS: Prep Soccer: Bulldogs score late to top Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- A match between crosstown rivals and first-place on the line went down to the wire.

Salvador Gonzalez scored the match-winning goal with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining to lift Springdale High to a 3-2 win over Springdale Har-Ber in Wildcat Stadium on Wednesday night.

The goal was Gonzalez's second of the night and moved the Bulldogs into sole possession of first place in the 7A-West Conference. The match was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but because last Friday's matches were postponed because of weather, it was moved to Wednesday.

Springdale coach DJ Beeler said Gonzalez was clutch in a reserve role.

"He came off the bench for us in the first half and played out wide," said Beeler. "He brought a lot of energy to the game. Later in the game we saw something up top that we thought would work, so we stuck him up top for a little while. Once we did that, we got the two goals from him."

Beeler complimented Jose Vega for his play to set up the match-winning score.

"Jose Vega picked up the ball with just a little bit of space, and he was able to turn and had a good look. He found a seam in the back four," Beeler said. "We had a really good run out of Salvador Gonzalez. It was good timing, good delivery and the finish was first class. When you put those three things together, that's pretty good."

Vega gave the Red Dogs (13-1-1, 8-1 7A West) a lead in the 36th minute. Har-Ber failed to clear a Springdale run, when Vega corralled a loose ball that deflected off a Wildcat defender.

Har-Ber (9-5, 7-2,) fought back, tying the score at 1-1, when Sandro Ramirez knocked home a header on a corner kick from Juan Mejia in the 53rd minute.

Then, trailing 2-1, the Wildcats used another header from a corner kick to once again knot the score in the 73rd minute when Samuel Campuzano knocked home the score off Fidel Garcia's kick.

The victory firmly entrenches Springdale into the top spot of the 7A West.

"It gives (Springdale) a definite step up on finishing first," Har-Ber coach Cory Butler said. "We're going to fight to the end and try to win the rest of the games and at least get second and see what happens."

Girls

Springdale Har-Ber 7, Springdale 1

Sidney Wyler, De'Sire Perez and Erika Orellana-Aguilar each scored two goals for the Lady Wildcats, and Megan LaMendola scored one, as Har-Ber (9-8, 6-3) jumped ahead early and never looked back in the mercy-rule victory.

Nayeli Contreras scored the Lady Dogs' (6-9, 4-5) lone goal in the final minute.

Har-Ber returns to action Friday when it hosts Bentonville. Springdale travels to Bentonville West on the same day.

