Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARGENTA ART WALK 5-8 p.m. third Friday of the month, downtown North Little Rock. Music, art, food. (501) 993-1234.

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "A Luminous Line: Forty Years of Metalpoint Drawings," Susan Schwalb, through April 29. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. "Postcards from the Natural State," Shirley Anderson, Loren Bartnicke, Lori DeYmaz, Shelley Gentry, Louise Harris. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

ARKANSAS LEAGUE OF ARTISTS 7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month, North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock. Yearly membership: $30. Visitors free. (501) 779-1475.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. New works by Kellie Lehr and Elena Petroukhina, Saturday-May 12; reception, 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Delta Rediscovered" by photographer Dayton Bowers, through April 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. www.butlercenter.org or (501) 918-3033.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Looking Closely," Laura Raborn, through May 5. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. "Polaroid, Pinholes, Photograms and Processes," through June 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics," through Aug. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Exposed: Unmentionable 1900-1960s," through April 29. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St. North Little Rock. "Southern Abstraction," Friday-June 16; reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. gregthompsonfineart.com or (501) 664-2787.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "The Medium is the Message: Experimental Photography in Arkansas," through June 8. "Found in Nature: Kate Nessler and Barbara Satterfield," through May 6. "These Various Threads I Drew: Needlework Samplers From the Permanent Collection," through June. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Spring Flowers," through April 28. Art lessons available. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. "Vacation Vibes" by Amanda Kella, including works by Larry Talley and Dixie Rogers, through April 30. Modern and Contemporary Exhibit, through April 30. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 265-0422.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MATT MCLEOD FINE ART GALLERY 108 W. Sixth St. "Art Movement," through April 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 725-8508.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. Poetry for life, 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 25. "Arkansas Divine 9: An exhibit of Arkansas' African American Greek Letter Organizations," through May. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 683-3593.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansans," April 26-March 2019; reception, 6-8 p.m. April 26. "Cabinet of Curiosities," through fall 2018. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

RED DOOR GALLERY 3715 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Spring Fling Art Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. reddoorgalleryonline.com or (501) 753-5227.

STEPHANO'S FINE ART GALLERY 1813 N. Grant St. "Suggestions," Stephano, through May 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. (501) 563-4218.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. Kaden Kratzer and Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer, Alae, through April 30. "Masculine Projection," Joshua Brinlee, through April 27. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-8977.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. North Little Rock High School Art Student's Exhibition, through May 4; reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday. Poetry Open Mic Night, 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Jasmine Greer's Digital Media Show, Saturday-May 12; reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY Bradbury Art Museum, Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (870) 972-2567.

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY Norman Hall Gallery of Art, 203 W. Q St., Russellville. "Showtime: Photographs of Music Legends by Watt Casey Jr.," through May 11. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (479) 964-3237.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "UAPB and ASC: Five Decades of Collaboration," through Nov. 3. "The Women Are Stronger," Margo Duvall, through April 26. "#Gildthedelta: Recent Works by Norwood Creech," through Saturday. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

BAUM GALLERY OF FINE ART University of Central Arkansas, McCastlain Hall 145, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Spring Senior Show, through April 26. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CONWAY ARTWALK 5-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, downtown Conway. (501) 329-8249.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power," through Monday. "All or Nothing," through May 28. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY 369 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Julie Caswell and Jan Cobb, through April 30. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. (501) 884-4930.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. David Halpern, The Essence of Place, April 27-July 29; reception 5-7 p.m. April 26, $10 non-members. John Bell exhibit, through Sunday. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Hot Springs Fly Fishing Expo, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $15, children 6-12 $5. (501) 262-9606.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. New Works, through April 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Gary Simmons, Imagination Takes Wing, April 27-May 6. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

OZARK HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER U.S. 65, Clinton. "Cheers!," through Monday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. (501) 745-6615.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

CARELINK FITNESS AND WELLNESS CENTER 12th and Cleveland streets. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com, lrcd.president.2016@gmail.com or (501) 821-9353. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays; free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15, students $7; blsdance.org, (501) 673-4090. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday; beginning swing-dance lessons (free with admission), 7-8 p.m.; members $4, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com or (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

DANCE2FIT 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday, Laman Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. Workout that incorporates hip-hop dance moves. (501) 758-1720.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. second Saturday of the month, $12, first visit $5. Latin and swing dance, lesson 7 p.m., dance 8-11 p.m. third and fifth Fridays, $13. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Admission: $10. Season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

WESTERN ARKANSAS BALLET DANCE FUSION 2:30 p.m. April 29, Breedlove Auditorium, University of Arkansas Fort Smith, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets: $5 (cash only). (479) 785-0152.

Film

Central Arkansas

CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Big Lebowski, Riverdale 10 Cinema, 2600 Cantrell Road. Tickets: $9. riverdale10.com or (501) 296-9955.

CZECH THAT FILM FESTIVAL April 27-28, Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema, 2600 Cantrell Road. Milada, 7 p.m. April 27. Barefoot, 2 p.m. April 28. Family Friend 4:15 p.m. April 28. Ice Mother, 6:45 p.m. April 28. Tickets: $5. (501) 296-9955.

Around Arkansas

BUY BACK THE BLOCK 7:30-9 p.m. today, Arkansas Union Theatre, 435 Garland Ave., Fayetteville. (479) 575-4760.

Letters

Central Arkansas

BRAD MCCLELLAN BOOK SIGNING 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, WordsWorth Bookstore, 5920 R St. (501) 663-9198.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

FORWARD MARCH! 7:30 p.m. April 26, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. Little Rock Wind Symphony. Tickets: $15, senior citizens $12, students free. (501) 666-0777.

JAZZ IN THE PARK 6-8 p.m. Wednesday nights in April, History Pavilion in Riverfront Park, 400 President Clinton Ave. rivermarket.info or (501) 320-3503.

MENDELSSOHN'S ELIJAH 7:30 p.m. April 28, First Presbyterian Church, 800 S. Scott St. University of Arkansas at Little Rock Community Chorus and Concert Choir and the Choir of Second Presbyterian Church. Tickets: $20; UALR faculty, staff and students free with ID. (501) 569-3294.

RIVER CITY MEN'S CHORUS 7 p.m. today, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. "The Beat Goes On: A Musical Tribute to the 60's." rivercitymenschorus.com or (501) 377-1080.

RUBY THE HATCHET 7 p.m. April 29, Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $10. (501) 375-8466.

SWINGIN' INTO SPRING 7 p.m. Tuesday, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Celebration of Leonard Bernstein music. (501) 753-4281.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH ORGAN DEDICATION CONCERT 7 p.m. April 27, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St. Organist Jason Pennington-Saugey. (501) 372-0294.

YOONAH KIM 7:30 p.m. April 26, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 Mississippi Ave. Clarinetist accompanied by pianist Kevin Ahfat. Tickets: $25. (615) 775-6744.

Around Arkansas

BRANTLEY GILBERT 7 p.m. April 28, Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets: $32.75-$62.75. amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

DIXIE MELODY BOYS CONCERT 7 p.m. today, Dayspring Baptist Church, 571 Markham St., Ward. dixiemelodyboys.com or (501) 843-8388.

THE JOHN CONLEE SHOW 7-9 p.m. Sunday, King Opera House, 427 Main St., Van Buren. Tickets: $34-$55. (479) 474-2426.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR! 7 p.m. April 28, Family Life Bible Church, 150 Hogan Lane, Conway and 2 p.m. April 29, Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St., Conway. Conway Women's Chorus. (501) 339-7401.

MUSIC ON THE MEADOW 5-7 p.m. each Sunday, Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71, Winslow. ozarkfolkwaysinfo@gmail.com or (479) 634-3791.

THE PO' RAMBLIN' BOYS 7 p.m. Monday, Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Donation: $5. (870) 972-2367.

PRAISE AND RAISE LUPUS GOSPEL CONCERT 6 p.m. Saturday, Church of the Open Door, 700 South St., Hot Springs. Donations accepted. (501) 525-9380.

SPRING CHORAL CONCERT 3 p.m. Saturday, Riceland Hall, Arkansas State University, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Concert followed by retirement reception for Dale Miller. Tickets: $5, students free, reception free. (870) 972-2781.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. University Chorus, 7:30 p.m. today. (501) 450-5756. Samuel Driggers Piano Festival for students, 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, (501) 450-3293. Symphonic and University Bands, 7:30 p.m. April 26, (501) 450-5022.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ALZHEIMER'S ARKANSAS LUNCH & LEARN noon-1 p.m. May 3, Faith United Methodist Church, 9820 W. Markham St. "How Home Care Empowers Seniors and Their Families." RSVP by April 30. (501) 224-0021.

ARKANSAS LITERARY FESTIVAL April 26-29, Central Arkansas Library SystemMain library, 100 Rock St. arkansasliteraryfestival.org or (501) 918-3048.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY DESIGNER HOUSE through May 13, 8 Valley Creek View. Hours: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. One-day tour, $20. Run-of-show, $35. (501) 804-0106.

CATHOLIC HIGH ROCKET 5K 8 a.m. Saturday, Catholic High School for Boys, 6300 Father Tribou St. Price: $20-$30. (501) 664-4625.

CELEBRATING THE PAST: STEPPING INTO THE FUTURE 5-7 p.m. April 29, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Performing Arts Theatre, 2801 S. University Ave. Little Rock chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority honoring outstanding male African-American high school seniors. Tickets: $30, students $15, at the door $35. (516) 847-5810.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS COIN CLUB 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Parkway Place Baptist Church, 303 Parkway Place. Buying, selling, swapping, appraisals, auctions, programs. (501) 351-3114.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS FREETHINKERS DISCUSSION GROUP 1-5 p.m. third Saturday of each month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 351-4980.

CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF ARKANSAS 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. (501) 327-9222.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING UNPLUGGED 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-April 26, Verizon Arena, 1 Verizon Arena Way, North Little Rock. verizonarena.com or (501) 340-5660.

ECUMENICAL BUDDHIST SOCIETY 1516 W. Third St. Buddhism and the Twelve Steps, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tools for Working with the Mind: The Skhandas, 7-8:30 p.m. Monday. ebslr.org or (501) 376-7056.

FANCYFUL PRINCESS BALL 10-11:30 a.m., 1:30-3 p.m., 5-6 p.m. April 28, 1:30-3 p.m. April 29, Junior League of Little Rock, 401 Scott St., Little Rock. Tickets: $45-$85. (713) 304-3434

GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month, Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive. Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society. Children welcome. (501) 772-4325.

KEVIN HART 7 p.m. April 28, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets: $30.50-$128. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK DIGITAL LEARNING CENTER: COMPUTER BASICS 10 a.m.-noon today, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive. Cost: $60, includes manual. (501) 603-1262.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.

MCCAIN MALL SAFETY FAIRS 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 April 28, McCain Mall, 3929, McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. Child and car seat safety. (501) 758-6317.

NATIONAL REGISTER NOMINATION TRAINING 9 a.m. April 28, Diamond Room of the Department of Arkansas Heritage Building, 1100 North St. Registration required. (501) 324-9880.

THE POP UP SHOP EXTRAVAGANZA: IN FULL BLOOM 1-5 p.m. Saturday, The Maumelle Events Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. Spring fashion and networking with small business owners. Price: $5. (501) 291-0515.

RHEA LANA'S CHILDREN'S CONSIGNMENT SALE 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 117 Audubon Drive, Maumelle. rhealana.com or (501) 499-4423.

THE SEA OF GALILEE BOAT TOUR 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Monday, Windsong Church of Christ, 3 Windsong Drive, North Little Rock. Exhibit of Sea of Galilee boat and Bible artifacts. Lectures 7-8 p.m. each night. (501) 753-7050.

WEEKEND THEATER BRUNCH 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29, 610 Center Bar & Grill, 610 Center St. Featuring Del Shores. Tickets: $35. weekendtheater.org or (501) 658-2044.

WELCOME HOME VIETNAM VETERANS DAY 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28, Jacksonville Museum of Military History, 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. jaxmilmuseum.org or (501) 241-1943.

WHEELIN' & HEALIN' CAR & TRUCK SHOW 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. Vehicle registration 8 a.m.-noon, $25 for competition, $5 display. Benefits Baptist Health Foundation Healthy & Active Youth Program. arkansaspontiacs.org or (501) 982-2245.

WINE & FOOD FEASTIVAL 6:30-9 p.m. April 27, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Tickets: $65-$75. (501) 821-7275.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. Sylvan Hills High School Choir, 7-8:30 p.m. today. (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Mini Dungeons & Dragons, ages 11-18, 4-5 p.m. today. (501) 687-1061.

WWI CENTENNIAL COMMEMORATION APRIL EVENTS through September, Department of Arkansas Heritage. Exhibits and events across the state. wwiarkansas.com/calendar-events or (501) 324-9880.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION ANNUAL CONFERENCE today-Saturday, 416 Old Main St., Fayetteville. Cost: $10. arkansashistoricalassociation.org or (479) 575-5884.

BENTONVILLE YOUTH LITERATURE FESTIVAL 9-2:30 p.m. April 28, Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. (479) 271-3192.

BIRD FRIENDLY YARD PROGRAM 1 p.m. Friday, Morrilton Area Chamber of Commerce, 115 E. Broadway, Morrilton. For beginner to advanced habitat gardener. (501) 215-7990.

CORVETTE WEEKEND 9 a.m. Friday-2 p.m. Saturday, Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. (501) 321-2277.

FISHIN' FOR A MISSION BENEFIT BASS TOURNAMENT 6 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, Lake Dardanelle State Park, 100 State Park Drive, Russellville. Benefiting Soul Food Cafe Mission and Community Connections. Entry fee: $110-$125 per team. (501) 514-1140.

FOURCHE RIVER DAYS CAR SHOW 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Town Square, Main Street and Arkansas 9, Perryville. Admission: $25. (501) 889-4236.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS ANNUAL PLANT SALE 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 28, National Guard Armory 1690 White Drive, Batesville. (870) 799-8451.

JOHN KIRKPATRICK: FEATURED WOODWORKER 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Arkansas Craft Gallery, 104 E. Main St., Mountain View. Woodworking demonstrations. arkansascraftguild.org or (870) 269-4120.

MOUNTAIN MAN RENDEZVOUS 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Woolly Hollow State Park, 82 Woolly Hollow Road, Greenbrier. (501) 679-2098.

OLD TIMERS DAY STEAMPUNK FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29, Downtown Van Buren. (479) 414-3320.

PARTY IN THE PARK 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, City Park, 915 E. B St., Russellville. Music, dance, art and vendors. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

PLANT SALE 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., Searcy. Lectures by White County Extension Office. uaex.edu/white or (501) 268-5394.

PLANTING AND GROWING A HOME GARDEN 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, The Plantation Agriculture Museum, 4815 US-165, Scott. Reservations required. Cost: $10. (501) 961-1409.

SCOTT SETTLEMENT 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. Historical Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27-28; $3, 6 and under free. Tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 17. Admission: $6, children 6 and under free. (501) 804-6420.

VILLAGE CREEK STATE PARK 201 County Road 754, Wynne. Blooms and Bugs Weekend, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Kids Fishing Derby for ages 15 and under, 8:30-10 a.m. April 28; registration, 8:15 a.m. Pickin' in the Park open music sessions, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. May 2-4, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. May 5. (870) 238-9406.

Theater

Central Arkansas

ASSASSINS through Sunday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20, students and senior citizens $16. weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.

BRIDGE TO TERaBITHIA through Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25; seniors, military and students $20. centralarkansastickets.com or (501) 374-2615.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS through Saturday, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. murrysdp.com or (501) 562-3131.

ORANGE IS THE NEW WHITE 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through June 16, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Main Thing comedy trio. Tickets: $24. (501) 372-0205.

SIX CHARACTERS IN SEARCH OF A PLAY 3 p.m and 7 p.m. April 29, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $30. weekendtheater.org or (501) 658-2044.

Around Arkansas

ARMS AND THE MAN through Saturday, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave, Conway. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10. uca.edu/tickets or (501) 450-5092.

BEAUTIFUL -- THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 26, 8 p.m. April 27, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 28, 2 p.m. April 29, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets: $44-$108. (479) 443-5600.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG! 7 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Royal Theatre, 111 South Market St., Benton. Tickets: $15; senior citizens, military, students $12; children $6. (501) 315-5483.

LILLY'S PURPLE PLASTIC PURSE 10 a.m. and 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets: $15, children $9. (479) 443-5600.

THIS RANDOM WORLD 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Cabe Theatre, Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway, seating is open. hendrix.edu or (501) 329-6811.

SEUSSICAL 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jones Performing Arts Center, Ouchita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Tickets: $12, free for students with ID. obu.edu/boxoffice or (870) 245-5555.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

MURRY'S DINNER PLAYHOUSE 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 30, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Open call. Bring resume, head shot, 30 sec. (preferably comedic) family friendly monologue, 16 bars of music if auditioning for musicals (accompanist available), comfortable clothes and shoes to move in if you're called back to dance; arrive shortly before 6:30 to fill out audition sheet and get audition number. (501) 562-3131.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

THE JOINT 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Punch Line Stand-Up Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays, $5. The Joint Venture comedy improv, 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $8. Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 372-0210.

THE LOONY BIN COMEDY CLUB 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road. Brian Scolaro, through Saturday. Jersey, Wednesday-April 28. Ladies Night, first Thursday of the month, free for women. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cover charge: Wednesday-Thursday $8, Friday-Saturday $12. loonybincomedy.com or (501) 228-5555.

