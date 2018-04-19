Comcast employees to work on projects at Little Rock community center

Comcast has chosen the West Central Community Center in Little Rock as the beneficiary of its Comcast Cares Day this weekend.

Comcast NBCUniversal employees will work on projects at the center, 4521 John Barrow Road, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Projects will include creating 300 greeting cards to be given to residents of area nursing homes; planting flowers, shrubs and ornamental grass at the 36th and Romine streets roundabout; helping judge the center’s youth art contest; and touching up paint on the baseball complex concession stands.

Comcast also donated three Kindle e-readers for winners of the art contest, in addition to cash prizes.

The Comcast Cares Day started 17 years ago.

“From using technology to create positive change, such as wiring community centers and libraries and teaching digital literacy skills, to mentoring youth, to beautifying parks, Comcast NBCUniversal employees volunteer on this day, and throughout the year, to make a lasting impact,” a news release said.