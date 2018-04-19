ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

TODAY

Bodyworks concert

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock theater arts and dance department's Bodyworks 2018 concert, features six pieces by three faculty choreographers, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, UALR, 5900 University Drive, Little Rock. For tonight's opening only, Ballet Arkansas will perform a piece choreographed by its artistic director, Michael Fothergill, and there will be pre-show 6:30 p.m. reception hosted by Friends of the Arts and a post-show cake-and-punch reception. Tickets are $10, $5 for senior citizens, military and UALR faculty, staff and students. Call (501) 569-3456 or visit ualr.edu/theatre/season.

Argenta guitarist

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Ed Gerhard performs at 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock, part of the the Argenta Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 425-1528, email steve@stevedavison.com or visit argentasacoustic.com.

Our Town

University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's drama department will stage Thornton Wilder's Our Town, 2 and 7 p.m. today-Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday in the Center for Humanities and Arts theater on the college's Main Campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $7, $5 for Pulaski Tech students. Visit uaptc.edu/CHARTS.

#MeToo stories

Survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their supporters will tell their stories in "#MeToo: True Stories of Sexual Assault," 7 p.m. today, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. The Yarn and the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault are the presenters. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $10-$25. Visit tinyurl.com/metootickets; for more information, visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/events/441553712942783.

UCA chorus

Four student conductors will be on the podium as the University of Central Arkansas University Chorus performs a varied repertoire, including Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi; 1941 by Andrea Ramsey; and "Let's Begin Again" by John Rutter, at 7:30 p.m. today in the Recital Hall, Snow Fine Arts Center, UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Admission is free. A reception will follow. Call (501) 450-5756 or email scookcunningham@uca.edu.

Jazz singer

Singer Christin Foley, a member of the U.S. Air Force for 15 years who has performed as a lead vocalist for Air Force bands all over the world, performs with the University of Arkansas at Monticello's Jazz Band I, 7:30 p.m. today in the Fine Arts Center auditorium, UAM, U.S. 425, Monticello. Jason Smith conducts. Admission is free. Call (870) 460-1060.

Student one-acts

Arkansas Tech University Theatre's "Kaleidoscope: An Evening of Student-Directed One Acts" will be onstage 8 p.m. today-Friday at the Techionery Theatre, 1502 N. El Paso Ave., Russellville. Tickets are $8, $5 with valid Arkansas Tech ID. Call (479) 964-0890.

FRIDAY

Good grief!

Lantern Theatre, 1024 Van Ronkle St., Conway, is staging You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, based on Charles Schulz's comic strip Peanuts), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 27-28 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and April 29. Tickets are $20, $10 for children in advance, $22 and $12 at the door, student rush (if tickets are available), $5 at the door. Email info@thelanterntheatre.com or visit thelanterntheatre.com.

Battle re-enactments

The Ouachita County Historic Society and Poison Springs Battleground State Park are sponsoring the 154th anniversary re-enactment of the 1864 Battle of Poison Spring, Friday-Sunday at the park, 665 Arkansas 76, Chidester, 10 miles west of Camden.

There will be two battle re-enactments -- the Poison Spring battle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and the Battle of Moscow Church at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. "Soldiers" will camp at the battleground site all three days. On Friday there will be educational stations for students to experience life as a soldier during the Civil War. "Sutlers" and vendors will be available Saturday and Sunday for refreshments. The re-enactment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday; the camp will be open for visitors, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The event also includes a 5:30 p.m. Saturday vintage dance.

Admission is free. Call (870) 836-9243 or (870) 836-0245, email ochs2003@sbcglobal.net or visit visit ouachitacountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Aristokittens?

The Youth Community Theatre, consisting of students in grades 2-8 from El Dorado, Parkers Chapel, Norphlet, and Camden, will stage Disney's Aristocats Kids (music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Al Rinker and Floyd Huddleston, additional music and lyrics by Brian Louiselle, book and additional lyrics by Michael Bernard), 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Callaway Theater, South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Sponsor is the Kiwanis Club of El Dorado. Tickets are $5. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

SATURDAY

Jazz pianist

Jazz pianist/composer/educator and former Arkansan Lee Tomboulian performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road. Doors open at 6 for a silent auction. Tickets are $15, $10 for students. Call (501) 225-1503, email uuclr@uuclr.org or visit tinyurl.com/tomboulian or uuclr.org.

Tomboulian has played piano, accordion and keyboards with jazz legends Nat Adderley, Doc Cheatham, Larry Coryell, Jack DeJohnette, Herb Ellis, Eddie Harris, Marc Johnson, Sheila Jordan, Dick Oatts, Bucky Pizzarelli, Pharoah Sanders and Steve Swallow.

Going green

Andrew Kenley, co-owner of Natural State Horticare, presents "A Better Way to Green," a program on soil fertilization, 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway, Little Rock, opening the Downtown Dames' 2018 Mount Holly Garden Series. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person, which benefits cemetery projects; the Downtown Dames will provide refreshments and door prizes. Patrons should provide their own lawn chairs. Call (501) 372-3372.

'Strings Attached'

The Conway Symphony Orchestra ends its 2018-19 season with an all-strings concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The program includes the Chamber Symphony, op.110a, by Dmitri Shostakovich; music from Bernard Herrmann's score for Psycho; the Divertimento in D major, K.136, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; and the Suite From Holberg's Time by Edvard Grieg. Israel Getzov conducts. Tickets are $20-$38, $10 for UCA faculty/staff, $5 for children and students with ID, free for students of any age involved in music programs. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit ConwaySymphony.org.

SUNDAY

Gloria and Mystical

The Choir of Saint Mark's Church, 1000 Mississippi St., Little Rock, will perform Francis Poulenc's Gloria and Five Mystical Songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams with soloists David Robinson and Christine Westhoff and organist Christopher Brayne, 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; the church is suggesting a $20 voluntary donation. Call (501) 225-4203.

'Sing America'

The Singing Men of Arkansas' "Sing America" program will take listeners on a "A Choral Tour Through America's Musical Styles," 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. The ensemble will perform 16 songs in 16 different styles from minstrel songs and barbershop to Broadway. Tenor Jeffrey Allen Murdock will be soloist and guest conductor. The show is a part of the university's Arvest Concert Series. Admission is free. Call (870) 508-6109.

Weekend on 04/19/2018