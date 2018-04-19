Fast Forward

Next week

Friday and Saturday in the Zoo: The Little Rock Zoo presents its Wild Wines event; VIP night is 7-9 p.m. April 27 but the "Mane" Event is 7-10 p.m. April 28 with wine and other drinks, food, music and animal ambassadors. Tickets are $150 for both nights, $75 for April 28 only. Call (501) 661-7218 or visit littlerockzoo.com.

Next month

"Saturday in the Park": Decades-long hitmakers Chicago bring their epic song list to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. May 13. Tickets are $50-$90. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

