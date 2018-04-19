Home / Entertainment /
Fast Forward
This article was published today at 1:50 a.m.
Next week
Friday and Saturday in the Zoo: The Little Rock Zoo presents its Wild Wines event; VIP night is 7-9 p.m. April 27 but the "Mane" Event is 7-10 p.m. April 28 with wine and other drinks, food, music and animal ambassadors. Tickets are $150 for both nights, $75 for April 28 only. Call (501) 661-7218 or visit littlerockzoo.com.
Next month
"Saturday in the Park": Decades-long hitmakers Chicago bring their epic song list to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. May 13. Tickets are $50-$90. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Weekend on 04/19/2018
Print Headline: Fast Forward
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fast Forward
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.