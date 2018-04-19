Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 19, 2018, 2:08 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Fast Forward

This article was published today at 1:50 a.m.

chicago

Chicago

Next week

Friday and Saturday in the Zoo: The Little Rock Zoo presents its Wild Wines event; VIP night is 7-9 p.m. April 27 but the "Mane" Event is 7-10 p.m. April 28 with wine and other drinks, food, music and animal ambassadors. Tickets are $150 for both nights, $75 for April 28 only. Call (501) 661-7218 or visit littlerockzoo.com.

Next month

"Saturday in the Park": Decades-long hitmakers Chicago bring their epic song list to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. May 13. Tickets are $50-$90. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 04/19/2018

Print Headline: Fast Forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fast Forward

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online