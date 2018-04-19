Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 19, 2018, 3:44 a.m.

Fishing Hot Spots

This article was published today at 2:18 a.m.

a-map-showing-the-location-of-arkansas-fishing-spots

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

LAKE OUACHITA Bass fishing is excellent with Brush Hawgs, Trick Worms and lizards on secondary points and coves. Walleye fishing is good with bright jigs and crankbaits. Striper fishing is excellent on C-10 Redfins and live bait in major tributaries on the western part of the lake. Bream fishing is good on crickets and worms near brush. Crappie fishing is very good on minnows at 10-15 feet near structure. Catfish are biting cut bait, live bait and stink bait in the upper part of the lake.

LAKE MAUMELLE Bass fishing is very good with crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs at 4-8 feet and 10-15 feet, and in shallow water on spinnerbaits or chatterbaits. Best fishing is at dusk and dawn. Kentucky bass fishing is good over rocky banks and points with crankbaits or jig. White bass are biting Rooster Tails, CC Spoons, deep-diving Bandits, and Bombers.

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK POOL) Largemouth and white bass fishing is excellent below Murray Lock and Dam with grubs. Crappie fishing is fair around rocky points below the dams on jigs.

Sports on 04/19/2018

Print Headline: Fishing Hot Spots

