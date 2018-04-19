Future Hogs recap their official visits

Future Arkansas Razorback offensive linemen Beaux Limmer and Joseph Stone recapped their official visits to Fayetteville on tonight's Recruiting Thursday.

Limmer, 6-5, 270 pounds of Tyler (Texas) Lee, revealed when Stone told him he planned to commit to the Hogs during the weekend visit. The Texan pledged to the Razorbacks on March 8.

He has impressive weight room numbers with a 360-pound bench press, 515 squat and 505 dead-lift.

Stone, 6-8, 340 pounds, of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Purdue, Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Mercer and Middle Tennessee State on Sunday. He and Limmer also gave their opinion on where Arkansas stood with highly recruited Trevor Roberson, who also visited the Hogs over the weekend.